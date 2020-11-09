Car crashes through front of Concord liquor store

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash through the front of a Concord liquor store Monday afternoon.

The car smashed through the front window of West Concord Wine and Spirits on Main Street and was partially inside the store before being towed out.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation but police said they believe the driver stepped on the gas instead of the brake.

