Car crashes through front of spa in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – A car crashed through a spa in Mansfield on Monday, severely damaging the front of the building.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Mansfield Public Safety dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a car drove into Elements Massage on School Street. Photos and video from the scene showed severe damage inside the business. The front of the building was damaged.

Salon owner Andrew Dudka said the impact caused the front desk to fall onto the receptionist and block the office where the manager was working. The receptionist was taken to the hospital with a knee injury and bruised chest.

“The desk was totally wiped away, she was pinned against a wall,” said Robin, a massage therapist who works at Elements.

Brittany Kenyon, who works at neighboring Hillards Chocolates, said she felt the wall shake.

“We thought it was a bomb, an earthquake, we didn’t know what was going on,” said Kenyon.

Mansfield’s building inspector said the driver was parked and backed up, going 60 feet and smashing into Elements. Witnesses said the woman got out of the car and was shaking and apologetic.

“She just kept saying, ‘The car just took off, the car just took off,’” said Kenyon.

