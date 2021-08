A car crashed through a Georgetown gym over the weekend, but no one was seriously hurt, officials said.

Officials said a 90-year-old Boxford man was backing into a parking space when he crashed through the front of the building.

The gym was closed at the time. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)