HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car ended up flying into the roof of a home in Holbrook Saturday.

Emergency crews arriving at the home on Abington Ave. found a car that had crashed through the roof and split the structure in half.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Officers are on scene investigating the cause of this crash.

