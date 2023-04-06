SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Saugus Thursday after a car smashed into the entrance of a Five Below store.

Officials said no one was hurt in the crash and there was no structural damage to the building. Officials also said no charges are expected to be filed, adding that the crash appeared to be the result of operator error.

The store remained closed Thursday afternoon to make way for cleanup efforts.

