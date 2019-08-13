Car crashes through Ashburnham barbershop after driver mistakenly hits gas pedal

ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed through the wall of a barbershop in Ashburnham after the driver mistakenly hit the gas pedal on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a commercial business at 4 Central St. just after 1 p.m. found a Subaru Forester lodged completely inside Donna’s Barber Shop, according to the Ashburnham Police Department.

The shop’s owner, Donna D’Apolito, and a customer were inside the building at the time of the crash but were not injured.

The driver of the Subaru and one passenger emerged unscathed from the wreckage.

“An initial investigation indicates the operator pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal as they arrived at the business,” the department said in a press release.

The shop has been closed pending repairs to the building.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)