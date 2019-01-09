Car crushed after road sign collapses onto highway

(WHDH) — A road sign high above a highway in Australia collapsed on Tuesday, toppled to the ground and crushed a passing car, leaving a 53-year-old woman with neck injuries.

Dashcam video from a car traveling behind the woman captured the shocking sight on Melbourne’s Tullamarine Freeway.

Nella Lettieri, 53, was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, according to Nine Network.

The plummeting sign flattened the roof of Lettieri’s car and sent shards of glass flying all over the highway.

“There was no visible sign this was going to occur,” a transportation official told the news outlet.

An investigation is ongoing.

