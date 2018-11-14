Car dangles off pier in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) — Emergency crews are responding to a restaurant in Charlestown, where a car is dangling from a pier, just feet above the water.
Video from Sky7 HD showed a vehicle that apparently jumped a wall in the parking lot of the Pier 6 restaurant near the Navy Yard.
Responders are working to upright the vehicle, which was saved from plunging into the water by a small dock.
It’s not clear what caused the car to go over the edge.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking news story;
