Car destroyed at Rhode Island gas station, investigation underway

LINCOLN, R.I. (WHDH) - A car was destroyed while sitting at a gas pump in Lincoln Rhode Island Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows the pumps mostly intact however, the white sedan has been totally torn apart with the heaviest damage centered on the rear end of the vehicle.

So far, there has been no word on what may have caused the damage or if anyone was injured.

The gas station was temporarily shut down to allow for an investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)