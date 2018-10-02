DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters, divers and a tow company pulled a submerged car from a pond in Dudley after it was driven off a boat ramp early Tuesday morning.

Crews arriving to a report of a car crash at 23 Pattison Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. found the car in Merino Pond.

All occupants in the vehicle got themselves out uninjured, Dudley fire officials said.

A fire engine hauled the car out of the pond two hours later.

