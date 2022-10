SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant.

Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

