SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – Emergency crews recently responded in Southborough after a vehicle drove into a trash pit at the town’s department of public works facility.

Southborough police shared photos on Thursday showing the car stuck in the pit.

The driver was not hurt, according to police, and a towing company was ultimately called in to help remove the vehicle.

The Southborough Police Department said it would investigate this crash.

No further information was immediately available.

