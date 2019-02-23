Car drives on sidewalk around school buses, nearly hits kids

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a motorist who drove around a stopped school bus onto a Brooklyn sidewalk, nearly mowing down schoolchildren.

A security camera captured the startled children as they scattered outside a Jewish school in the Borough Park neighborhood.

On Saturday, authorities looked for the driver using the car’s license plate, taken from the video as the children came off the bus Thursday morning. The children are seen heading for the Yeshiva Medrash Chaim.

A police spokeswoman says the suspect is wanted for reckless endangerment.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who represented Borough Park, says that passing the school bus could have resulted in the driver committing murder.

This story has been corrected to show that Hikind is a former, not a current, assemblyman.

