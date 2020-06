Police are investigating after a car drove through a line of protesters in Provo, Utah Monday.

About 100 people were at a demonstration against police brutality when a white Ford Excursion drove into protesters.

Protesters reported other cars trying to ram people at the rally and police are investigating allegations a protester was injured after being hit by a car.

