SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car drove through the window of a barbershop in Sharon on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Roger’s Barber Shop on South Main Street found the window shattered and the vehicle partially inside the building.

There were no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Breaking News: Car drives through the window at Roger's Barber Shop this morning. We are happy to report no injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Sharon Police Department. pic.twitter.com/6BsumHoeOS — Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) May 29, 2020

