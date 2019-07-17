Car ends up on top of motorcycle after crash in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of motorcyclists escaped serious injury after a crash in Marblehead on Wednesday left a vehicle resting on top of their bike, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Stowaway Sweets found a car precariously on top of a motorcycle in the middle of the outbound lane, according to the Marblehead Police Department.

Two people on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and were taken to police headquarters to make arrangements for a ride.

The car’s driver was extricated and treated at the scene.

Atlantic Avenue was closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.

