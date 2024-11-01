LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car in Lynnfield went up in flames Friday morning.

The fire happened at around 8 a.m. at an intersection on Main Street.

Video shows flames engulfing the entire vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and the car was left with significant damage.

No information was immediately available regarding any possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

