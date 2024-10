DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Huge flames erupted from a car that crashed off Route 3 in Duxbury overnight.

That car landed past the guard rail and in a heavily wooded area.

Firefighters said they managed to contain the fire and kept it from spreading.

The driver of that car sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

