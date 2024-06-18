BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire at the Readville Commuter Rail station in Hyde Park early Tuesday morning may have been intentionally set, MBTA Transit Police said.

Police in a post on X said officers responded to the fire in the Readville parking lot near 5 a.m.

“We allege the vehicle was intentionally set,” police said.

Transit police said Boston Fire Department crews extinguished the fire. As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation into the fire was ongoing.

