BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire in the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston Thursday left a car completely charred, as shown in video footage released by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

MassDOT shared word of the fire just after 4:45 p.m. The fire had prompted a lane closure in the left lane of I-93 south at that time, with traffic being detoured off the highway at exit 16A, according to MassDOT.

The scene had cleared with all lanes open as of around 5:45 p.m.

Video from the scene showed crews rushing to extinguish heavy flames.

State police said no one was injured. MassDOT said some lighting fixtures in the tunnel were damaged, though they said the fixtures will be fixed overnight.

