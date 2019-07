SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car fire on Interstate 495 southbound in Southborough is causing delays during the Thursday morning commute.

State police closed the right and breakdown travel lanes near mile marker 60.6 as crews battled the flames.

Authorities did not say if anyone was injured.

No additional details have been released.

#Southboro Rt 495 South mm 60.6 right & break down travel lanes closed for car fire. Expect #MAtraffic delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 11, 2019

