BOSTON (WHDH) - Several lanes on I-90 were closed after a car fire broke out on the roadway in Allston Tuesday morning.

MassDOT officials said around 10 a.m. that two lanes on the Mass Pike heading west were closed by Exit 132 due to the vehicle fire, including the left and center lanes.

📍Allston, pike W- two left lanes closed due to car fire. One lane closed EB. Expect delays @7News pic.twitter.com/xyj3TQGk2E — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) April 11, 2023

The left lane on the eastbound side of the highway was also closed as crews responded to the scene.

No details on the condition of the driver or what led up to the fire have been released yet.

Vehicle Fire in #Boston on I-90 WB, at Exit 132. The left and center lane are closed WB. The left lane is also closed EB. Expect delays — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 11, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)