WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car fire temporarily shut down Route 24 southbound in West Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.
The vehicle burst into flames following a four-car crash near the exit to Route 106 around 6:30 a.m.
Crews extinguished the flames.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
As of 7:15 a.m., one lane on Route 24 had reopened.
