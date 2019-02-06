WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car fire temporarily shut down Route 24 southbound in West Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle burst into flames following a four-car crash near the exit to Route 106 around 6:30 a.m.

Crews extinguished the flames.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

As of 7:15 a.m., one lane on Route 24 had reopened.

