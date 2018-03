LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to Lexington Center after a car burst into flames against a building.

Flames could be seen pouring from the vehicle Wednesday.

Crews put the fire out quickly while they evacuated the building.

Officials said nobody was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)