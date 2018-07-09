Car fire in Wilbraham blamed on cigar ash

WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a cigar ash is to blame for a car fire Sunday in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham police and fire responded to Stony Hill Road about 5:11 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Officials found the vehicle engulfed in flames. They say a cigar ash ignited materials in the backseat.

The driver of that vehicle, whose name was not released, was transported to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

