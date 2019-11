WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One lane on Interstate 495 northbound in Westborough is closed following a car fire.

The vehicle burst into flames near Route 9.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Engine 4 is working an auto fire on Interstate 495 northbound at Route 9. One lane is closed. Use caution in the area. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/NipDj2y6W0 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) November 27, 2019

