Car fire on Interstate 190 slows traffic in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car on fire slowed traffic on Interstate 190 in Sterling Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to reports of a car fire around on the southbound side of the highway just before Exit 6 found large plumes of smoke rising out of the fully engulfed vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene and temporarily blocked traffic causing delays.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

