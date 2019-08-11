Car fire on Interstate 91 slows traffic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car on fire slowed traffic on Interstate 91 in Springfield Sunday, but no one was injured in the blaze, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a car on fire just before the Interstate 291 interchange at 8:15 allegedly found a 2005 Nissan Altima heavily engulfed in flames, officials said. The driver exited the car safely and the fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries, according to officials.

Traffic was reduced to one lane until the car was towed.

