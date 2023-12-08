BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire on the Leverett Connector in Boston badly damaged two cars and snarled traffic in the area Friday afternoon. 

The fire happened near 1:30 p.m. 

Emergency crews responded and were seen working to put out the flames.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene later spotted the aftermath of the fire, with both cars visibly charred. 

Though one of the cars appeared to have been rear-ended, there was no word from authorities as of Friday afternoon on what caused the vehicles to ignite. 

It was also unclear whether anyone was hurt in this incident. 

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox