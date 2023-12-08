BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire on the Leverett Connector in Boston badly damaged two cars and snarled traffic in the area Friday afternoon.

The fire happened near 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded and were seen working to put out the flames.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene later spotted the aftermath of the fire, with both cars visibly charred.

Though one of the cars appeared to have been rear-ended, there was no word from authorities as of Friday afternoon on what caused the vehicles to ignite.

It was also unclear whether anyone was hurt in this incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)