Car fire on Route 1 slows traffic in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car on fire slowed traffic on Route 1A in East Boston Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to reports of a car fire around 4:15 p.m. on the northbound side of McClellan Highway near Addison Street found the vehicle fully engulfed, according to the department.

The road was closed for about 25 minutes causing traffic to pile up.

Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

