Car fire slows traffic on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car on fire slowed traffic on the Bourne Bridge Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to reports of a car on fire near the Christmas Tree Shops around noontime found an SUV fully engulfed, according to a post on the Bourne police Facebook page.

Lane restrictions were imposed in the area. All lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

It is unclear what may have sparked the blaze or if there were any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)