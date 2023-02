BOSTON (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-93 south near Dorchester Tuesday, sending smoke billowing over the highway.

Video from the scene showed smoke still pouring from the vehicle in the emergency lane as fire crews worked at the scene.

Traffic was slowed, but the road was not shut down.

No further information was available as of Tuesday night.

