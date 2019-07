HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a car fire on Interstate 495 in Haverhill that snarled Fourth of July traffic.

State and local crews arrived on the northbound side of the highway around 6 p.m. and found a 2019 Subaru WRX ablaze.

No one was injured.

Travel was temporarily restricted.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)