DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A car flew off the road Tuesday night and smashed into the roof of a West Dennis home.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Main Street around 8 p.m. said that the driver hit a boulder, flew into the air and landed on side of the roof before coming to rest on its side between two other vehicles, according to the fire department.

The owners of the home were inside watching TV at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.

The driver was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

