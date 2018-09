BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A car landed on its side in the woods after a crash in Braintree on Monday morning.

The crash occurred near 550 Liberty St., according to fire officials.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

Companies on scene of this MVC in the area of 550 Liberty St.

