Car flips on its roof after crashing in Boston

Photo: Colin Beatt/Twitter

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car flipped over Tuesday morning after crashing near Kenmore Square in Boston, officials said.

State police and Boston police responding to a crash on Charlesgate West around 11 a.m. found a grey vehicle resting on its roof.

Emergency officials are on scene and investigating the cause of the crash.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries to those involved.

