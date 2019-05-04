Car flips over, hits home in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist driving through Brockton on Saturday morning lost control of their vehicle, flipped over and crashed into a home, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a crash at 1081 Warren Ave. found a car resting on its side and damage to the three-family home’s front porch, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on injuries to the driver.

Crews are working to stabilize the porch. A building inspector has been called to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Brockton fire is on the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in a rollover that struck a three family home at 1081 Warren Ave. Crews shoring the porches and awaiting Building Dept. @MayorBillCarp @MassDFS @BrocktonPolice @THE_PFFM @IAFFNewsDesk @144Iaff pic.twitter.com/b7u2Eryn7B — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 4, 2019

