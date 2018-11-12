Car flips over in drive-thru of Taco Bell in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman walked away uninjured after officials say her vehicle flipped over in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in Bridgewater on Monday night.

Officers responding to the fast food restaurant on Broad Street about 5 p.m. found a black sedan resting on its side, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

The motorist got the wheels of her car stuck on a curb, causing it to flip, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The car has since been uprighted and cleared away.

No additional details were available.

