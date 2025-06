BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to West Dane Street and Chase Street for a rollover crash in Beverly Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the car had to be stabilized to remove the driver from the car.

The driver, an 86-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, police say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

