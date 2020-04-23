NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild wreck sent a car rolling into the yard of a Newton home Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Evergreen Avenue found the silver sedan heavily damaged and began working on rolling it off the property.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Witnesses in the neighborhood said the driver was speeding up a hill when he struck a rock wall which sent the car flying into the lawn.

He allegedly told neighbors he had been drinking.

No charges have been filed yet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

