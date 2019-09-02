Car flips over onto Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Boston Monday night.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the westbound side of Storrow Drive.

The force of the two-car collision left one vehicle overturned on the Esplanade.

All lanes but the left were temporarily closed to oncoming traffic.

There is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

