ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got hit by an Commuter Rail train Thursday night after getting stuck on the tracks, said MBTA Transit Police.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. when the driver took a wrong turn in the area of Front Street and ended up on the tracks.

The driver was unable to drive off the tracks and exited the vehicle. The vehicle was then struck by the train.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and service was delayed by approximately 30 minutes.

1/5 at 7PM an adult male took a wrong turn in vicinity of Front Street Ashland and ended up on #MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to drive V off tracks exited V and the V was struck by the train. NO injuries V towed from scene. Service delayed approx. 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wBDZjfekH4 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 6, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)