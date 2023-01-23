BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got stuck on the Green Line tracks in Brookline Sunday night, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Officers responded to the C-branch tracks at Beacon Street/Dean Road around 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle on the tracks.

The operator told police she accidentally turned onto the tracks and her car got stuck.

Service was delayed in both directions for 40 minutes. The car was towed off the tracks.

