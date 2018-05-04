Car goes airborne, hits house in Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured Friday when a car went airborne and struck the roof of a house in Saugus.

Emergency crews responding around 1 p.m. to Walnut Street for a report of a vehicle into a home with entrapment found a heavily damaged car.

The car hit the roof of the home after skipping a curb and guardrail, 7’s Michael Yoshida reports.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a medical issue may have caused the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more details come in.

Crash in Saugus. I'm told car went airborn and hit top of home. Man taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/AHRyV2A2SZ — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) May 4, 2018

