Car goes airborne, hits Revere home and several parked cars

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver lost control in Revere early Saturday morning, slamming into a home and several parked cars.

Emergency crews responding around 1 a.m. to the intersection of North Shore Road at Revere Street found a vehicle into a building, one car on fire and significant structural damage to another building.

People living inside the buildings had to be evacuated from the scene.

Witnesses say that a car came flying off of the roadway and into the corner of a building before it ricocheted into four or five parked cars.

The impact sent one of the parked cars into the first floor of another building and set another ablaze.

The driver, whose name was not released, had to be pried from the car and transported to a hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused this crash.

