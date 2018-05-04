SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) – A wild crash in Saugus Friday afternoon left one person with minor injuries after a car went airborne and struck the roof of a house.

Emergency crews responding around 1 p.m. to Walnut Street for a report of a vehicle into a home with entrapment found a crushed car in the yard with a man inside.

“I didn’t think he was going to be alive,” neighbor Arthur Meehan said. “The car was over stuck between the tree and house behind us.”

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver after all of the airbags deployed. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The car hit the roof of the home after skipping a curb and guardrail. Police said a medical issue may have caused the crash.

“He actually hit off the top of the garage,” Meehan said.

“The car was up in the air, like above the sign that said ‘Slow Deaf Child,'” neighbor Anna Murphy added.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the incident. No one was injured, but the homeowners tell 7News that they are shaken up.

The crash left tire marks all over the road and downed tree branches. The car has since been towed from the scene.

An investigation is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)