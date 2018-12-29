Car goes airborne in Revere, hits house and several parked cars

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a wild crash in Revere early Saturday morning after a car veered off the road, went airborne and slammed into a house and several parked cars.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash near the intersection of North Shore Road and Revere Street around 1 a.m. found a vehicle in a building, another car on fire and significant structural damage to another building, Revere police said.

Witnesses said the car came flying off of the roadway and struck the corner of a building before ricocheting into three parked cars.

The impact sent one of the parked cars into the first floor of another building and set another ablaze, according to Revere Polcie Chief Amy O’Hara

People living inside the buildings had to be evacuated from the scene.

This is not the first time that an incident like this has occurred at this apartment complex.

Brian Stewart, the owner of the condo that was damaged, said it is the third time something like this has happened despite added precautions.

“We have had one here, one on the corner and we actually had a car flip onto the stairs,” Stewart said. “It’s quite a dangerous intersection.”

The driver, whose name was not released, was pried from the car and transported to a hospital.

His condition is not yet known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

