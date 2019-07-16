Car goes airborne, lands underneath tractor-trailer on Rt. 146 in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car went airborne in Uxbridge and landed underneath a moving tractor-trailer Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the northbound on-ramp of Route 146 found a white sedan wedged underneath a tractor-trailer, according to police.

The driver of the sedan allegedly hit an object causing the car to go airborne.

Police say when the driver landed, the breaks on the car failed and the vehicle swerved into a grassy area and slid underneath the truck.

The sedan was dragged a good distance on the on-ramp.

The man was able to exit the car unassisted through the driver’s side door which was underneath the trailer.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

