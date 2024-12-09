BOSTON (WHDH) - A car went into the water in Charlestown Sunday night.

Boston police said it went off a boat ramp near Terminal Street.

Fire department divers did not locate anyone in the car.

Crews removed the car from the water.

Police are investigating how it got there.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

