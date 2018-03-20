Car goes off I-95 overpass in Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Foxboro are responding Tuesday night to a car that went off an Interstate 95 overpass.

State police say they received a call around 4:40 p.m. stating that a Jeep had drove off an overpass on the northbound side of the highway and landed on a pole on Cocasset Street.

Police say the driver, a 61-year-old man from Newtonville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jeep apparently landed on its wheels, according to video from Sky7.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to veer off the highway.

No additional details were available.

